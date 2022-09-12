Sep 12, 2022 / NTS GMT
Thomas Yip - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - Research Associate
Hello, everyone. Welcome to HC Wrainwright 24 annual global investment conference. This is Thomas Yip from HC Wrainwright. For our next presentation, we have Dr. Robert Foster, CEO of Hepion, a clinical-stage company developing treatments for NASH and liver cancer with an AI-driven approach. Robert, very happy to have you with us again. Please go ahead.
Robert Foster - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Thanks a lot, Thomas. So as you mentioned, I'm the CEO of a company called Hepion Pharmaceuticals. We're headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, and we have R&D offices or facilities in Edmonton, Canada.
So what I'll talk about today is rencofilstat, which is our lead molecule. It used to be called CRV431. And more specifically, what I'll talk about is how positioning our lead asset for the treatment of chronic liver diseases, and specifically, I'll be talking about NASH as well as HCC.
So on this page is our forward-looking statements. I'm sure everybody is very familiar with these,
