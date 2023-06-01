Hf Foods Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the HF Foods Group Inc. combined 2022 and 2023 annual meeting. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Russell Libby, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HF Foods Group Inc. Sir, please go ahead.



Russell Libby - HF Foods Group Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I am Russell Libby, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HF Foods Group Inc. I would like to extend to each of you attending a sincere welcome to this combined 2022 and 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. I would also like to thank those stockholders who are unable to be with us today but took the time to submit to us their proxies. Their participation in the governance of the company is greatly appreciated.



It is now 12 PM Eastern Daylight Time, and I would like to call the meeting to order. Before we start the meeting, please refer to your packet. The packet includes a copy of the proxy statement and agenda, which will govern the meeting.