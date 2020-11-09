Nov 09, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Heritage Global, Inc. third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Kim, Investor Relations. Please, go ahead Michael.
Michael Kim - Heritage Global, Inc. - IR
Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to change based on various important factors. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speaks only as of the last -- as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Now I'd like to turn the call over to Heritage Global's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ross Dove. Ross?
Ros
Q3 2020 Heritage Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...