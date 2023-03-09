Q4 2022 Heritage Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Heritage Global Inc. fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to John Nesbett. Please go ahead.



John Nesbett - IMS Investor Relations - IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about the future events and are subject to change based on various important factors. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Now I'd like to turn the call over to Heritage Global's Chief Executive Office