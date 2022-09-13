Sep 13, 2022 / 03:15PM GMT
Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Well, welcome, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Ben Budish, I'm Barclays analyst covering U.S. Brokers, Asset Managers & Exchanges. And for this session, delighted to have Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder and CEO of Robinhood. I think you were saying this is your first in-person conference since the company went public with the Street, at least?
Vladimir Tenev - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
I think that might be true, yes.
Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
So delighted to have you here for that. So thanks much.
Vladimir Tenev - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Well, actually, it might be my second, but first one with you.
Benjamin Elliot Budish - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Robinhood Markets Inc at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Transcript
