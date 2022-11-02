Q3 2022 Robinhood Markets Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Robinhood Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would like to now hand the conference call over to Chris Koegel, our Vice President of Investor Relations. Go ahead.



Chris Koegel -



Thank you, (inaudible). Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Robinhood's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. With us today are CEO and Co-Founder, Vlad Tenev; and CFO, Jason Warnick. Before getting started, I want to remind you that today's presentation will contain forward-looking statements about our financial outlook and our strategic and operational plans. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations and we have no duty to provide updates unless legally required. Potential risk factors that could cause differences, including regulatory developments that we continue to monitor are described in our press release issued today and related slide presentation on our Investor Relat