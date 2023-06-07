Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Richard Henry Repetto -
Welcome back, everyone, to the 20th Annual Global Exchange and FinTech Conference, and we're bringing fintech heavy here now. So our next presenter is Robinhood and the founder -- Co-Founder and -- is a Co-CEO as well.
Vladimir Tenev - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
CEO, yes.
Richard Henry Repetto -
Vlad Tenev. So Robinhood went public in April of 2021 -- excuse me, July of 2021.
Vladimir Tenev - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
July of '21, yes.
Richard Henry Repetto -
They really -- as I have categorized them, one of the most disruptive companies that I followed and still today, I think you are one of them. As far as product innovation goes, they continue to sort of rewrite the landscape so to speak.
Vladimir Tenev - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Robinhood Markets Inc at Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...