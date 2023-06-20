Robinhood Markets Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 20, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Vladimir Tenev - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - Co-Founder, President, CEO & Chairman of the Board



I am Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Robinhood. I'm thrilled to welcome all of you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc.



This is our second annual meeting following our initial public offering. We want to thank you for joining us today and for being a part of this journey that we're all on together. We're especially excited that we can continue to live out our mission to democratize finance for all by enabling you to participate in our annual meeting and to ask questions from around the world on the Say platform. It's now 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will please come to order.



Now I'd like to turn it over to Christina, our Corporate Secretary, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for introductions and to take us through the formal portion of the meeting, after which, I will address a selection of the most uploaded questions submitted through the Say Q&A platform, Tina?



Christina Y. Lai - Robinh