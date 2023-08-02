Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Robinhood's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Koegel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Chris Koegel - Robinhood Markets, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Gigi, and thank you to everyone for joining Robinhood's Q2 earnings call. With us today are CEO and Co-Founder, Vlad Tenev; and CFO, Jason Warnick.
Before getting started, I want to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations and we have no duty to provide updates unless legally required. Potential risk factors that could cause differences, including regulatory developments that we continue to monitor are described in the press release we issued today, the earnings presentation on our Investor Relations website at investors.robinhood.com, our Form 10-Q filed May 10, 2023, and in our
Q2 2023 Robinhood Markets Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...