Oct 04, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Andrew Casella - Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. - Analyst
Good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome everybody to Deutsche Bank's 31st Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. My name is Andrew Casella. I run the high-yield credit research team in New York. And today, we're excited to have Hovnanian Enterprises join us and present: Brad O'Connor, our Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer; and Jeff O'Keefe, VP of Investor Relations.
So with that, I'll turn it over to you, Brad.
Brad O'Connor - Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. - SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, & Treasurer
Good morning. Thanks, Andrew.
I guess we got a tough time slot this morning, but thanks for showing up. I'm going to take you through a little information on the housing market on Hovnanian and our recent operating results. And then we'll have some time at the end for Q&A.
So starting with the housing market. Some of the slides, I'm sure if you talk to other homebuilders this week or recently, you've seen similar slides. But on the single-family housing
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Transcript
Oct 04, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...