Q4 2022 Highpeak Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the HighPeak Energy 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, the CFO, Steven Tholen. Mr. Tholen, please go ahead.



Steven W. Tholen - HighPeak Energy, Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to HighPeak Energy's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Representing HighPeak today are our Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower; President, Michael Hollis, Vice President of Business Development, Ryan Hightower, and I am Stephen Tholen, the Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will make reference to our March investor presentation and our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release, which can be found on HighPeak's website. Today's call participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, expectations, plans, goals, assumptions, and future performance.



So please r