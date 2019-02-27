Q4 2018 Hospitality Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Hospitality Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Strohacker. Please go ahead.



Katherine J. Strohacker - Hospitality Properties Trust - Senior Director, IR



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are John Murray, President; and Brian Donley, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording, retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of HPT.



I'd like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on HPT's present beliefs and expectations as of today, February 27, 2019.



The company undertakes no obliga