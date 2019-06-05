Jun 05, 2019 / 06:45PM GMT

Tyler Anton Batory - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Research Division - Director of Travel, Lodging and Leisure



Okay. I think we're going to get started. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. My name is Tyler Batory. I'm the lodging REIT analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott. Very pleased to be up here with the management team from Hospitality Properties Trust. On my immediate right, John Murray, the CEO; and then next to him, Brian Donley, the CFO.



I cover the stock at Janney or the buy rating. And I think it's a pretty compelling story. Given the dividend yields and then differentiated, given -- versus other lodging REITs just given their lease agreements. And there's actually a lot to talk about with this one, given the transaction and the announcement that they made on Monday and then the TA announcement that they made a couple of months ago.



So the format today, question and answer. I want to keep it interactive. So if there are folks in the audience that do have questions, feel free to jump in. So I have a number of questions myself, and I'll start first with John.

