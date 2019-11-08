Q3 2019 Service Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Kristin A. Brown - Service Properties Trust - Director of IR



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are John Murray, President; Brian Donley, Chief Financial Officer; and Todd Hargreaves, Vice President.



Please note that the recording, transmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of SEC.



I would like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SEC's present beliefs and expectations