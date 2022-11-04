Q3 2022 Service Properties Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Service Properties Trust Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephen Colbert, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Stephen Colbert;Director of Investor Relations -



Good morning. Joining me on today's call are Todd Hargreaves, President and Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Donley, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. Please note that the recording, retransmission and transcription of today's conference call is prohibited without prior written consent of SVC.



I would like to point out that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SVC's present beliefs and expectations as of today, November 4, 2022.