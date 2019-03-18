Q4 2018 HealthEquity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to HealthEquity's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Conference Call. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Putnam of Investor Relations. Go ahead, Mr. Putnam.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jimmy, and good afternoon, and welcome to HealthEquity's 2019 Fiscal Year-End Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam, and I head up Investor Relations for HealthEquity. With me today, we have, Jon Kessler, our President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chairman and Founder of the company; Darcy Mott, our Chief Executive -- Vice -- our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, we reported in a press release our fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year-end financial results, a copy of which can be accessed on our Investor Relations website at ir.healthequity.com.



It's also my duty to let you know that our call today will include forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information tha