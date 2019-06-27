HealthEquity Inc to Acquire WageWorks Inc - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HealthEquity Investor Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Putnam. Sir, you may begin.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sidney, and good morning, everyone. Good early morning, everyone. Welcome to HealthEquity's conference call to discuss our definitive agreement to acquire WageWorks. My name is Richard Putnam, Investor Relations for HealthEquity. And by way of introduction, we have Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chairman and Founder of the company; and Darcy Mott, Chairman, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, we remind you of a couple of things. First, there are copies of today's press release and slide deck that may be referenced during this conference call and they are available on our Investor Relations website, which is ir.healthequity.com. Second, we remind you that today's discussion will include forward-look