Q3 2019 HealthEquity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 03, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to HealthEquity's Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Earnings Call. Please note that this event is being recorded. Go ahead, Mr. Putnam.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Joelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HealthEquity's Third Quarter Earnings conference call for our fiscal 2020 year. With me today, we have Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Steve Neeleman, HealthEquity's Founder and Vice Chair; Ted Bloomberg, who's our Executive VP and COO; Darcy Mott, our Executive Vice President and CFO.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I would like to remind those listening here today that there is a copy of today's earnings release and accompanying financial information posted on our Investor Relations website, which is ir.healthequity.com. We also claim safe harbor concerning the forward-looking statements included in today's earnings release and that will be made during this conference call, including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. Throughout today's discus