HealthEquity Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Anne Elizabeth Samuel - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the HealthEquity presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Annie Samuel, and I cover health care IT here at JPMorgan. We're thrilled to have HealthEquity with us this morning. We've got CEO, Jon Kessler. We'll be taking questions in the Borgia Room afterwards, and we'll have you joined with CFO, Darcy Mott. So let me turn it over to Jon.



Jon Kessler - HealthEquity, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Hi, everybody. Good morning. Thanks. I appreciate that. First of all, I want to say this Crystal Geyser water, this is excellent. I don't know if you guys -- I don't usually like this stuff. It's fantastic, in all seriousness.



So listen, we have this presentation, but you'll be relieved to know I'm not going to go through it. Instead, I'd like to talk for a couple minutes and maybe I'll be even able to give you a few extra minutes of your time back. I'd like to talk about where we are on the points that I think you as sha