Q4 2021 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Please go ahead, Mr. Putnam.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to HealthEquity's Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Darcy Mott, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO; Tyson Murdock, Executive Vice President and Deputy CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results was issued after the market closed this afternoon. The metrics reported in the press release include the contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary WageWorks and accounts it administers.



Press release also includes definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference today. A copy of today's press release, including reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and comparable