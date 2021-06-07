Q1 2022 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Carmen. Good afternoon. Welcome to HealthEquity's First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam, Investor Relations for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, our Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Tyson Murdock, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was issued after the market close this afternoon. The metrics reported in that press release include contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary, WageWorks, and accounts it administers.



The press release also includes definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference today. A copy of today's press release, including reconciliations of these non-GAAP