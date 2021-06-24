Healthequity Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of HealthEquity Annual Meeting 2021. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Robert Selander, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The floor is yours.



Robert W. Selander - HealthEquity, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of HealthEquity, Inc.



I am Robert Selander, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, and I will be presiding over this meeting.



At this time, I call the meeting to order. Copies of the agenda and rules of conduct are available to you through our virtual meeting portal.



Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I would like to introduce the rest of the members of the Board of Directors that are joining us virtually today. Jon Kessler, Stephen Neeleman, Frank Corvino, Adrian Dillon, Evelyn Dilsaver, Debra McCowan, Ian Sacks, Stuart Parker