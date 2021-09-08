Q2 2022 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 08, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Richard Putnam. Please go ahead.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, May, and good afternoon. Welcome to HealthEquity's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations here for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, our President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, our Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Tyson Murdock, the company's EVP and CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, EVP and COO.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was issued after the market close this afternoon. The metrics reported in the press release include contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary, WageWorks and the account it administers. The press release also includes definition of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference here today.



A copy of today's press release, includi