Q3 2022 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Please go ahead, Mr. Putnam.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon. Welcome to HealthEquity's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Richard Putnam. I do Investor Relations here for HealthEquity. Joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, our Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Tyson Murdock, the company's Executive Vice President and CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 was issued right after the market closed this afternoon. The metrics reported in the press release include the contributions from wholly owned subsidiary WageWorks and the accounts that it administers.



The press release also includes definition of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference here today. A copy of today's press release, including reconciliations of the