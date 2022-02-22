Full Year 2022 Healthequity Inc Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Chris. We appreciate it, and welcome, everybody. We appreciate you taking time this afternoon to be with us. My name is Richard Putnam, I do Investor Relations here for HealthEquity.



Joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Tyson Murdock, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our sales metrics for fiscal year 2022 was issued after the market closed this afternoon. The metrics reported in this press release include contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary of WageWorks and accounts it administers. The pr