Q4 2022 Healthequity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Putnam.



Richard Putnam - HealthEquity, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, and welcome to HealthEquity's Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Richard Putnam, Investor Relations for HealthEquity. And joining me today is Jon Kessler, President and CEO; Dr. Steve Neeleman, Vice Chair and Founder of the company; Tyson Murdock, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Ted Bloomberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Jon, I have 2 important reminders. First, a press release announcing our financial results for fiscal year 2022 was issued after the market closed this afternoon. The financial results reported in the press release include the contributions from our wholly owned subsidiary, WageWorks and accounts at administers.



The press release also includes definition of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference today, including recent definitional changes to those measures. A co