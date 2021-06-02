Jun 02, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT
Christopher Lawrence Howerton - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Hi, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us.
My name is Chris Howerton. I'm part of the biotechnology research team here at Jefferies; thrilled to be hosting a fireside chat with the next company, Harmony Biosciences.
And of course, on behalf of the company, we have John Jacobs, the CEO. Thanks so much for joining us, John.
John Charles Jacobs - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
My pleasure, Chris. Great to be here with you.
Christopher Lawrence Howerton - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
Excellent. Well, yes. I mean I must say you have a stunningly beautiful background there. So I happen to know that you're in my area, which I also think is a nice area, but kudos to you, sir.
John Charles Jacobs - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Chris. Yes, we're -- I'm actually back
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
