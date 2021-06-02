Jun 02, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Christopher Lawrence Howerton



Hi, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us.



My name is Chris Howerton. I'm part of the biotechnology research team here at Jefferies; thrilled to be hosting a fireside chat with the next company, Harmony Biosciences.



And of course, on behalf of the company, we have John Jacobs, the CEO. Thanks so much for joining us, John.



John Charles Jacobs



My pleasure, Chris. Great to be here with you.



Christopher Lawrence Howerton



Excellent. Well, yes. I mean I must say you have a stunningly beautiful background there. So I happen to know that you're in my area, which I also think is a nice area, but kudos to you, sir.



John Charles Jacobs



Thank you very much, Chris. Yes, we're -- I'm actually back