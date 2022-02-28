Feb 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Harmony Biosciences Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Patti Bank, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Patricia L. Bank - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Harmony Biosciences fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial performance and provide a business update.



Before we start, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors section of the Harmony Biosciences website to find the press release and slides that accompany our discussion today, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. At this stage of our life cycle, we believe non-GAAP financial results are a useful measure in understanding the underlying economics of our business.



Our presenters on today's call are J