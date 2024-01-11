Jan 11, 2024 / 01:15AM GMT

Unidentified Paricipant



Welcome, everyone. I'm [Sanjeevitha] with JPMorgan Healthcare, and we're pleased to have with us Dr.Jeffrey M. Dayno, President and CEO of Harmony Biosciences. For logistics purposes please reserve any questions you may have to the end of the presentation. With that, I will let Jeffrey take over.



Jeffrey Dayno Harmony Biosciences Holdings - Inc. - President and CEO



Thank you, Sanjeevitha. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending our session late on a Wednesday afternoon and appreciate your interest in Harmony and on behalf of the Harmony team, our thanks to JPMorgan for the invitation to present again of this year. Our forward-looking statements, please refer to our SEC filings for the latest information.



So for those of you newer to the story, excited to share with you today Harmony Biosciences, and who we are. So we are now 260 members strong on sort of industry veterans and we specialize in developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients living with rare neurological diseases and in other chronic disorders