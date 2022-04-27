Apr 27, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Justin Walsh - B. Riley Securities, Inc. - Analyst



My name is Justin Walsh, and I'm a healthcare equity research analyst at B. Riley Securities. For this fireside chat, we are delighted to introduce Harrow Health. We have with us today CEO Mark Baum and CFO Andrew Boll.



Mark, Andrew, thanks for being with us here today. We appreciate you taking the time in the middle of all the exciting things going on at Harrow.



I know that you've grown your company at a 72% CAGR from 2014 to 2021, which is quite impressive. And I'm sure that it hasn't been a straight path to get to this point. But perhaps, it would be helpful for the audience if you could start by telling us where you are today and where you see the business going over the next three to five years.



Mark Baum - Harrow Health, Inc. - CEO and Chairman



Thank you, Justin, and thanks to B. Riley for the audience. So as you know, we started from scratch. We are an eight-year-old startup as a commercial entity. We started with no products, no customers, limited cash, and a drive though to build a hig