May 14, 2019 / 06:35PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP



Good morning. Thanks for joining us at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference. I am Tazeen Ahmad, I'm the Senior SMid Biotech Analyst here. It's my pleasure to introduce the next company. From Heron, standing right next to me is CEO, Barry Quart. He's going to give you an introduction to the company, go through some slides and then afterwards if you have any questions feel free to pop them over to us. Thanks. I'll turn it over to Barry.



Barry D. Quart - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Tazeen. Great pleasure to be here. I'm going to try to use this time for a quick update. We'll start with the obvious forward-looking statements. And this is a quick 10,000-foot overview of Heron. For people who are not familiar with the company, we have 2 commercial products both in the CINV space. And then our lead program in postoperative pain, HTX-011, we unfortunately received a CRL from the FDA on April 30. And so probably the best thing to do is to go right into that.



And