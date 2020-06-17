Heron Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 17, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Barry D. Quart - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Heron Therapeutics 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. My name is Barry Quart, and I serve as President, Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics. I'll be presiding over this meeting. At this time, I call the meeting to order. I will act as Chairman of the meeting. The Board has appointed David Szekeres to serve as our inspector of elections.



We are pleased to hold this meeting virtually for the first time this year as we aim to increase access and participation and to do our part to limit travel and large physical gatherings in light of the ongoing pandemic resulting from COVID-19. Stockholders may submit questions related to matters being voted on during the meeting in the space provided on the virtual shareholder meeting screen. Questions should pertain to the proposals being considered at the particular time and should be submitted before the polls close. As noted in the notice and proxy statement previously provided to stockholders, the record date for voting at th