Q2 2022 Heron Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

David L. Szekeres - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. - Executive VP & COO



Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today from here are Barry Quart, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman and John Poyhonen, President and Chief Commercial Officer. For those of you participating via conference call, the slides are made available via webcast and can also be accessed by going to the Investor Relations page of our website following conclusion of today's call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements concerning Heron's future expectations, plans, prospects, corporate strategy and performance, which constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provision under the Private Securities