Q2 2019 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Financial



Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Megan Bacon, Marketing Support Manager. Thank you. You may begin.



Megan Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Marketing Support Manager



Thank you, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Representing the company today, are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to point out that the Q2 earnings press release and Form 10-Q are available on the company's website at horizontechfinance.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I remind everyone that during this conference call, Horizon Technology Finance will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regards to future performance of the company. Words such as believes, expects, anti