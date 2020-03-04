Q4 2019 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Megan Bacon. Ms. Bacon, you may now begin.



Megan Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Marketing Support Manager



Thank you, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer. I would like to point out that the Q4 earnings press release and Form 10-K are available on the company's website at horizontechfinance.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, Horizon Technology Finance will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company. Words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends or si