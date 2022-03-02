Q4 2021 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future perfo