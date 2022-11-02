Q3 2022 Horizon Technology Finance Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, greetings, and welcome to the Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you your host, Megan Bacon, Director, IR and Marketing. Please go ahead.



Megan N. Bacon - Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - Director of IR & Marketing



Thank you, and welcome to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Rob Pomeroy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jerry Michaud, President; and Dan Trolio, Chief Financial Officer.



I would like to point out that the Q3 earnings press release and Form 10-Q are available on the company's website at horizontechfinance.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that during this conference call, the company will make certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to the future performance of the company. Words such as believes, expects, antic