Sirius XM Holdings Inc's Dividend Analysis

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on 2024-02-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Sirius XM Holdings Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Sirius XM Holdings Inc Do?

Sirius XM Holdings is composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service as well as a robust and growing podcast library. Liberty Media owns 81% of Sirius XM, traded through its Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking stock.

A Glimpse at Sirius XM Holdings Inc's Dividend History

Sirius XM Holdings Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2016, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Sirius XM Holdings Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Sirius XM Holdings Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.94% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.08%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 21.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 18.30% per year. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.49%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Sirius XM Holdings Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Sirius XM Holdings Inc's profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Sirius XM Holdings Inc's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Sirius XM Holdings Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 8.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 71.01% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Sirius XM Holdings Inc's earnings increased by approximately 18.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 64.9% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.70%, which outperforms approximately 60.62% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Sirius XM Holdings Inc's Dividend Prospects

Considering Sirius XM Holdings Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, manageable payout ratio, and robust profitability, the company's dividend future appears sustainable. These factors, combined with strong growth metrics, paint a positive picture for current and prospective investors focused on dividend income. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic media landscape, its ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in maintaining this trajectory. Investors may want to watch Sirius XM Holdings Inc closely, as its next moves could further solidify its position as a dividend-paying stock worth holding.

