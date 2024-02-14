Nexstar Media Group Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health of Nexstar Media Group Inc

Nexstar Media Group Inc(NXST, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, payable on 2024-02-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Nexstar Media Group Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Nexstar Media Group Inc Do?

Nexstar Media Group Inc is the largest television station owner/operator in the United States, with 200 stations in 116 markets. Of its 200 full-power stations, 155 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters: CBS, Fox, NBC, and ABC. The 2019 merger with Tribune made Nexstar the top broadcast affiliate for both Fox and CBS as well as the number-two partner for NBC and number three for ABC. The firm has networks in 12 of the top 20 television markets and reaches over 68% of U.S. TV households. Nexstar also owns NewsNation (formerly WGN), a nationwide pay-television network, 75% of The CW, and a 31% stake in Food Network and Cooking Channel.

1755179322915844096.png

A Glimpse at Nexstar Media Group Inc's Dividend History

Nexstar Media Group Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The stock is listed as a dividend achiever, a prestigious status awarded to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 11 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1755179474925809664.png

Breaking Down Nexstar Media Group Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Nexstar Media Group Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.10% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.91%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Nexstar Media Group Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 26.00%, which decreased slightly to 24.20% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Based on Nexstar Media Group Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Nexstar Media Group Inc stock as of today is approximately 9.16%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-09-30, Nexstar Media Group Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.35, indicating a healthy balance between distributing earnings and retaining funds for future growth and downturns. Nexstar Media Group Inc's profitability rank of 10 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30 suggests strong profitability prospects, with the company reporting net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. Nexstar Media Group Inc's growth rank of 10 out of 10 indicates a strong growth trajectory relative to competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model, with an average annual increase of 26.90%, outperforming approximately 90.97% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate shows earnings increasing by approximately 78.70% per year on average, surpassing about 94.27% of global competitors. Lastly, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 27.50% outperforms approximately 82.38% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Nexstar Media Group Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, strong profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for value investors seeking stable dividend income with growth potential. As the media landscape continues to evolve, Nexstar Media Group Inc's strategic position and financial health suggest it is well-equipped to navigate the industry's challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Investors may find Nexstar Media Group Inc an attractive addition to a diversified portfolio focused on long-term income and growth. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.