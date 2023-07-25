Jul 25, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. My name is Carla, and I will be the operator of today's call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Brad Kessel, President and CEO, to begin. Please go ahead when you're ready.
William Bradford Kessel - Independent Bank Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, and welcome to today's call. Thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's second quarter 2023 results.
I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and joining me is Gavin Mohr, Executive Vice President and our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking.
Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to the important information on Page 2 of our presentation, specifically the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. If anyone does not already have a
Q2 2023 Independent Bank Corp (Michigan) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...