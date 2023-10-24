Oct 24, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

William Bradford Kessel - Independent Bank Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to today's call. Thank you for joining us for Independent Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's third quarter 2023 results. I am Brad Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me is Gavin Mohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking for Independent.



Before we begin today's call, I would like to direct you to the important information on Page 2 of our presentation, specifically, the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. Anyone who does not already have a copy of the press release issued by us today, you can access it at the company's website, independentbank.com. T