Ibex Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the IBEX Limited Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Bob Dechant. Please go ahead.



Robert T. Dechant - IBEX Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and welcome and good afternoon to all. And thank you for attending the IBEX Limited 2020/2021 Annual General Meeting for Shareholders. I am Bob Dechant, Chief Executive Officer of IBEX Limited. And it is my pleasure to welcome you to our first virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting and to introduce you to Mr. Mohammed Khaishgi, our Chairman of the Board. Mohammed?



Mohammadullah Khan Khaishgi - IBEX Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, Bob, and welcome, everyone. I'm Mohammed Khaishgi, and I'm the Chairman of the Board of IBEX and have served as a member of the Board since September of 2017. We thank you for joining us today. We're happy to be hosting our virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive, reach a greater number of shareholders and keep everyone safe.



