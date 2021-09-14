Q4 2021 Ibex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the IBEX Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Brinlea Johnson with The Blueshirt Group.



Brinlea C. Johnson - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. Before we begin, I want to remind you that the matters discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current belief and assumptions.



Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments which may occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expected and described today. For a more detailed description of our risk