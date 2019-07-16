Q2 2019 Interactive Brokers Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Ms. Nancy Stuebe, Director of Investor Relations.



Nancy Enslein Stuebe - Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review our 2019 second quarter performance. Thomas is on the call but asked me to present his comments on the business. He will handle the Q&A.



As a reminder, today's call may include forward-looking statements, which represent the company's belief regarding future events, which by their nature are not certain and are outside of the company's control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ possibly materially from what is indicated in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to the disclaimers on our press release. You should also review a description of