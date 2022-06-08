Jun 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome, everybody, to Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and FinTech Conference. This is the 18th year that we've been having this conference. It's great to be back after a 2-year hiatus, and it's great to see New York City back and alive and rebounding. So we have a great lineup. I'm excited about our speakers today. We have 17 speaking sessions today. Overall, there's 22 company sessions, 19 of 22 are the CEOs representing their companies, including Thomas, which will give a more formal introduction here in one second. We also have 4 panels.



And of course, I think a lot of you've heard right now about our keynote speakers, Chair Gensler of the SEC; Bob Greifeld, formerly of Nasdaq and the Chairman of Virtu; and finally, Glenn Hutchins of North Island will be the keynote speaker tomorrow. So with that, we'll get started. And again, it's great to be back. I want to introduce our first speaker, Thomas Peterffy. He founded Interactive Brokers. I mean, well, first, you went public in 2007, and it was fo