Feb 14, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



Good afternoon, everyone. Let's get started. I'm Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and it's my pleasure to introduce Thomas Peterffy. Thomas is the Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. Thomas founded the firm 43 years ago?



Thomas Peterffy -



46.



Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



46 years ago, okay. And is a pioneer of electronic trading globally. Interactive Brokers is a digital investing platform that spans multiple client segments. This includes hedge funds, prop trading, RIA, broker and its largest segment, individual investor. It also expands around the world versus a lot of its peers, which are really focused here in the U.S. So Thomas, thank you very much for joining us today.



Thomas Peterffy -



It's a pleasure.



