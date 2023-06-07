Jun 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Welcome back to the 20th Annual Global Exchange and Fintech Conference. We're going to turn the sales here to the e-brokers. And it's my pleasure to introduce Thomas Peterffy, Chairman and Founder of Interactive Brokers. He's also going to speak today at noon as one of the keynote speakers along with (inaudible) and as we talked about pioneers the last (inaudible). I'll try to keep sort of that. All the stories that we're going to talk about. Talk more about the Interactive Brokers. But Thomas brought Interactive Brokers and we just talked about this in 2007 in public. We didn't know each other then.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo anyway, I guess first question Thomas I guess the environment for electronic trading. I mean I am there for retail trading, the environment for Options trading, you've been a big proponent. We'll talk about how you automated