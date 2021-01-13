Jan 13, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT
Antoine Attali -
Good morning, everyone. My name is Antoine Attali, and I'm a member of the JPMorgan health care investment banking team. Thank you all for joining us today. It is my pleasure to introduce Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman of NantKwest. (Operator Instructions) Dr. Soon-Shiong, back to you.
Patrick Soon-Shiong -
Thank you so much, Antoine. So good morning all. Today, I'm going to spend time explaining how NantKwest and ImmunityBio will enter into the merger and the rationale for the merger as well as the unparalleled late-stage pipeline.
So if you turn to Page 3 -- and obviously, the forward-looking statements you see on Page 2 applies. So if you look at the 2 companies, NantKwest on the left-hand side of the slide, it's a company with a proprietary natural killer cell pipeline and platforms that is clinically advanced at late-stage clinical Phase II trials with proprietary manufacturing capabilities. And the second circle, ImmunityBio, on the other hand, has a broad range of antibody fusion proteins, immunomodulators, adenoviru
NantKwest Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 13, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...