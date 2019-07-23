Jul 23, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Independent Bank Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to introduce your host for this conference call, Mr. Paul Langdale. You may begin, sir.
Paul Langdale - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - VP & IR Officer
Good morning, everyone. I am Paul Langdale, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer for Independent Bank Group, and I would like to welcome you to the Independent Bank Group's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us.
The related earnings press release and the slide presentation can be accessed on our website at ibtx.com.
I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements. Please see Page 5 of the text in the release or Page 2 of the slide presentation for our safe ha
Q2 2019 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...