Q3 2021 Independent Bank Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Independent Bank Group Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Paul Langdale, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy. Thank you. You may begin.



Paul B. Langdale - Independent Bank Group, Inc. - Executive VP of Corporate Development & Strategy



Good morning, everyone. I am Paul Langdale, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy for Independent Bank Group, and I would like to welcome you to the Independent Bank Group Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. We appreciate you joining us.



The related earnings press release and a slide presentation can be accessed on our website at ibtx.com. I would like to remind you that remarks made today may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and expected results to differ. We intend such statements to be covered by safe harbor provisions for forward-looking stat